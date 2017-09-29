Choosing age-appropriate activities for your kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It is best to choose age-appropriate activities to ensure your child has a safe and enjoyable experience. At Branch Gymnastics we provide fun for all ages, but here are a few suggestions on activities your child may be ready to try!

Ages two to five

At this age, a child’s balance is still developing and their attention spans remain limited.

It is best to let a child practice movements through free play rather than any type of organized sport. Activities such as tumbling/pre-school gymnastics, pre-school dance, throwing, running, kicking, catching a light ball or pedaling with training wheels are fun options.

Ages six to nine

At this age, a child has developed balance and have learned transitional skills, for example the ability to do two or more basic movements together (such as throwing and running). They usually understand a little about teamwork and can better follow directions.

If your child is ready, consider baseball, softball, soccer, gymnastics, dance, martial arts, swimming, tennis or running, just to name a few.

Ages 10 to 12

Children at this age have usually mastered the fine motor, listening and transitional skills for most sports. They have longer attention spans and are usually ready to learn more about the strategy and tactics to do well at a sport. This is an age where they (and you) may choose to be more involved in competitive sports.

Remember, each child matures at a different pace. Even if they are physically and mentally ready, some children might still need your help to master the basic elements of a sport in a safe environment away from their peers.