Adopt a pet, improve your health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Studies show that people who own and engage with their pets tend to experience less stress, lower blood pressure, reduced anxiety. Being with an animal is of benefit to our mental and physical health.

So being that the ASPCA estimates that 3 to 4 million animals in shelters are euthanized each year – It’s pretty clear. Adopt a pet and improve both of your lives!

It is also true that pets can help us to be more present and live in the moment. Petting an animal has a calming, therapeutic effect on the human brain. And if you need more energy or movement in your life- playing with your cat or dog can really get things going.

Cats are great at teaching us to relax and enjoy simplicity, while dogs are a wonderful reason to get outside and go for walks in nature. If you are feeling lonely, get to a dog park with your dog and you are sure to meet some new friends.

Pets have so much to offer us including unconditional love. Visit your local shelter and see for yourself. Your new best friend is out there waiting for you.