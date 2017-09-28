Learning to draw like a pro with Mark Kistler

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – During ArtPrize Nine, kids and families got the chance to learn how to draw with legendary artist Mark Kistler. It was a 2-day event held at Rosa Parks Circle with Maranda and groups of families armed with paper and pencils, learning quick and easy ways to draw.

If you don’t know him already, Kistler starred in the hit children’s public television series “The Secret City,” “The Draw Squad,” and “The New Secret City Adventures.” And that’s not all – his public television series “Imagination Station,” aired nationwide in the late nineties and in 2008. The series even won an Emmy in 2010.

Safe to say, he’s a big deal. Plus, he’s great with kids!

Mark also got a chance to visit kids in the area when he wasn’t conducting the drawing lessons. He visited children at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, Hope Academy, part of Wedgwood Christian Services and students at Bowen Elementary in Kentwood.