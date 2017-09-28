AARP launches Experience for Hire: matching business with hopeful workers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – AARP Michigan is launching Experience for Hire to help match Michigan businesses with 50+ workers who are looking for full or part-time work and have skill sets that are in demand. Experience for Hire will leverage the connections and capacities of five partner organizations—Michigan Economic Development Corp., Michigan Works!, and local chambers of commerce—to tap into the growing older adult workforce and find qualified workers for available positions.

Experience for Hire provides employers a convenient and unique opportunity to interview a screened pool of applicants who bring value to employers, require little job training, can work full or part-time and in many cases are not seeking benefits beyond income.

Interested in participating in Experience for Hire to find talent for your company?

Visit https://jobs.mitalent.org/employer-create-account to register.