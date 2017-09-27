Lesson of a life time: Kids learn to draw with known artist, Mark Kistler

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – During ArtPrize Nine, kids and families attended a special event where they learned how to draw with Mark Kistler.

If you don’t know him already, Kistler starred in the hit children’s public television series “The Secret City,” “The Draw Squad,” and “The New Secret City Adventures.” And that’s not all – his public television series “Imagination Station,” aired nationwide in the late nineties and in 2008. The series even won an Emmy in 2010.

Safe to say, he’s a big deal. Plus, he’s great with kids!

Maranda jumped in on the lessons, and was able to talk to participants about their beautiful art.

Did you miss out on the fun? Don’t fret! Kistler will be in Grand Rapids for one more live broadcast of “Maranda Where You Live”, September 28 at 4:30pm. Join us!

