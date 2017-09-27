Full Show: WOTV Idol auditions, meet the top 20

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Singers from around West Michigan lined up for hours for a shot at auditioning for WOTV Idol. They all prepared a song to sing acapella for the three WOTV Idol judges, Matt Giraud (Former Idol Top 5 contestant), Aly Mac (morning host B93 radio), and Carly Munoz (Brand Manager WOTV 4).

The judges scored contestants as follows:

60% Vocal Ability

15% stage presence

15% personality

10% appearance.

Meet the Top 20 Finalists moving on to the live shows!

TOP 20 WOTV IDOL CONTESTANTS
Brandon Hoople | Brittany Hargraves | Johnny Xiong | Shelby Lentz
Cierra Barrera | Delaney Natke | Marynn Taylor | Jeremiah Vincent
Sarah Lynn Herr | Alexandra Adams | Khya Carter | Brianna Watkins
Alexus Voss | Ariah Chaney | Spencer Vanderheide | Morgan Theile
Kirstin Nicole Kulikowski | Crezonn Preston | Morgan Mallory | Alyssa Moggo

What happens next?

Wednesday, October 4th | Rosa Parks Circle- downtown Grand Rapids

5pm: Top 20 perform live for the judges and the crowd

7pm: Top 10 are named and perform live for the judges.  The performances will be broadcast live from 7-8pm on WOTV 4.

Thursday, October 5th | Rosa Parks Circle- downtown Grand Rapids

5pm: Top 10 perform live for the judges and the crowd

7pm: Top 5 are named and perform live for the judges.  The performances will be broadcast live from 7-8pm on WOTV 4.

7:50pm: The WOTV Idol winner will be announced live!

Friday, October 6th | Rosa Parks Circle- downtown Grand Rapids

11am: The WOTV Idol will be interviewed and perform live on eightWest on WOOD TV8

5pm-7:30pm: Matt Giraud performs a live concert and the WOTV Idol will make an appearance.

7:30pm: ArtPrize finale watch party kicks off.  See who will take home the ArtPrize grand prize live on the big screen!

 

