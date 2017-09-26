Stay active and healthy during ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) There’s a lot to see and do during ArtPrize, it’s a great time to get your family outside and moving. Our friends at Priority Health have some great tips for families to stay active during ArtPrize.

While walking with your family, make it fun and competitive and bring a pedometer to do a steps challenge with each other

Look for ArtPrize paths on the ground to make sure you stay on the right path to see all you can

Stay hydrated! ArtPrize means a lot of walking so remember to bring a water bottle for everyone in the family

Pack a picnic – it’s easy, it’s fresh, and you can control what everyone is eating