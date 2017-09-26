Stay active and healthy during ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) There’s a lot to see and do during ArtPrize, it’s a great time to get your family outside and moving. Our friends at Priority Health have some great tips for families to stay active during ArtPrize.
- While walking with your family, make it fun and competitive and bring a pedometer to do a steps challenge with each other
- Look for ArtPrize paths on the ground to make sure you stay on the right path to see all you can
- Stay hydrated! ArtPrize means a lot of walking so remember to bring a water bottle for everyone in the family
- Pack a picnic – it’s easy, it’s fresh, and you can control what everyone is eating