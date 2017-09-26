‘Dancing With the Stars’ Ballroom Night: who are the front runners and who went home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Dancing With the Stars just wrapped up it’s second week of the fall 2017 season, and we. are. LOVING. it.

The night was off to a quick start as 13 celebrities danced to classic ballroom styles. Timeless favorites were performed, including a quickstep, tango, waltz, Viennese waltz, and foxtrot.

We have the scores, the elimination, and what to expect tonight…

Scores

Victoria and Val: 24

Nikki and Artem: 21

Barbara and Keo: 17 – ELIMINATED

Derek and Sharna: 19

Jordan and Lindsay: 24

Debbie and Alan: 20

Nick and Peta: 19

Vanessa and Maks: 24

Frankie and Witney: 23

Terell and Cheryl: 20

Sasha and Gleb: 23

Drew and Emma: 20

Lindsey and Mark: 21

Tuesday, 9/26: Latin routines!