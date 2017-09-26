‘Dancing With the Stars’ Ballroom Night: who are the front runners and who went home

Katie Klunder Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Dancing With the Stars just wrapped up it’s second week of the fall 2017 season, and we. are. LOVING. it.

The night was off to a quick start as 13 celebrities danced to classic ballroom styles. Timeless favorites were performed, including a quickstep, tango, waltz, Viennese waltz, and foxtrot.

We have the scores, the elimination, and what to expect tonight…

Scores

  • Victoria and Val: 24
  • Nikki and Artem: 21
  • Barbara and Keo: 17 – ELIMINATED
  • Derek and Sharna: 19
  • Jordan and Lindsay: 24
  • Debbie and Alan: 20
  • Nick and Peta: 19
  • Vanessa and Maks: 24
  • Frankie and Witney: 23
  • Terell and Cheryl: 20
  • Sasha and Gleb: 23
  • Drew and Emma: 20
  • Lindsey and Mark: 21

Tuesday, 9/26: Latin routines!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s