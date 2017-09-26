‘Dancing With the Stars’ Ballroom Night: who are the front runners and who went home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Dancing With the Stars just wrapped up it’s second week of the fall 2017 season, and we. are. LOVING. it.
The night was off to a quick start as 13 celebrities danced to classic ballroom styles. Timeless favorites were performed, including a quickstep, tango, waltz, Viennese waltz, and foxtrot.
We have the scores, the elimination, and what to expect tonight…
Scores
- Victoria and Val: 24
- Nikki and Artem: 21
- Barbara and Keo: 17 – ELIMINATED
- Derek and Sharna: 19
- Jordan and Lindsay: 24
- Debbie and Alan: 20
- Nick and Peta: 19
- Vanessa and Maks: 24
- Frankie and Witney: 23
- Terell and Cheryl: 20
- Sasha and Gleb: 23
- Drew and Emma: 20
- Lindsey and Mark: 21
Tuesday, 9/26: Latin routines!