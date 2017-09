GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Maranda gave us a look at ArtPrize’s new Youth Collaboration Award category, a new way for students under the age of 18 to participate. It offers any school or eligible non-profit educational organization serving students kindergarten through twelfth grade the opportunity to enter a piece, with the help of an adult, a chance to compete for the $5000 prize. Here, Maranda show’s us the “You Be You” entry from kids from Hudsonville Public Schools.

