After a long day of laughter and exploring, it is important to have a wonderful place to lay your head. South Haven’s unique bed and breakfasts provide the perfect place. With a stay at the Yelton Manor Bed & Breakfast, you’ll find impeccable cleanliness, upscale comfort, and delicious food, all a stone’s throw from the beach. From romantic, adult-only resorts to cozy, family-friendly rooms, the area’s B&Bs will give you the perfect place to relax and rejuvenate for another exciting day!

Located only a couple of minutes from downtown Saugatuck and Douglas, theAmble Inn in Fennville is the perfect place to stay and experience Michigan’s Art Coast. This bed and breakfast wants to help you step away from the busyness of daily life. After checking out the beaches, galleries and shops, relax and unwind in this rustic setting. A stay at the Amble Inn is all about taking the time to slow down.

The White Rabbit Inn is a small, eight room bed and breakfast located in the lovely little village of Lakeside. The inn is surrounded by sophisticated antique stores, exquisite art galleries, highly-acclaimed gourmet restaurants, and only a short drive from nearby award-winning Michigan wineries, craft breweries, and craft distilleries. Best of all, the inn is only a few blocks from the a public beach, and less than five miles away rests majestic Warren Dunes State Park. Plan your stay in one of West Michigan’s best hidden gems.

Built in the 1920s, the Gordon Beach Inn in Union Pier is recognized by the State of Michigan register as a State Historical Site. It was renovated with great care and consideration in 1992. Artisans were brought in to hand stencil walls and corridors with designs based on botanical themes and local Native American patterns, which lend a warm and distinctive atmosphere to the inn. Book your stay at this casually active, rustic, and historic bed and breakfast!

Sherwood Forest Bed & Breakfast in Douglas offers inviting elegance in a wooded setting. The hardwood floors, leaded-glass windows, and wrap-around porch add to the ideal surroundings. Perfect for romance or a much-needed getaway, their individualized guest rooms are complete with antiques, cozy wing chairs, jacuzzis, and fireplaces. There are things to do year round in the area, making it the perfect place to stay no matter the season.

More Bed & Breakfasts in Southern West Michigan

Bed & Breakfasts in Central West Michigan

The Muskegon area is home to many charming B&Bs, each waiting for your visit. A fan-favorite B&B is Amanda’s Bequest & Bygone Basics in Montague. You’ll enjoy an intimate, cozy, and simply grand retreat at this heritage farm-style abode. A class at Bygone Basics teaches you home artisan skills, including pressure and water bath canning, fermenting, baking and cooking from whole foods, cheese-making, sourdough bread artistry, and jam/jelly making. Located a half mile from White Lake, and four miles from a beautiful pier and beach on Lake Michigan, this romantic, unique, and delightful B&B is the perfect getaway for couples, singles, and business travelers, as well as those who enjoy the culinary arts and history.

Located in the heart of downtown Fremont, the Gerber Guest House has provided guests from all over the world with comfortable, quiet, and unique lodging. Come find out how a night or two at the Gerber Guest House can put you in a better state of mind.

The Ludington area has a variety of bed and breakfast locations for you to choose from, each offering a different stay. One of these bed and breakfasts is the Inn at Ludington. This historic B&B is located just a couple blocks from downtown shopping and dining, Lake Michigan beaches, and more. With so many choices, you’re bound to find the perfect stay in Ludington!

Built in 1905 by lumber baron Warren Cartier, the Cartier Mansion Bed & Breakfast in Ludington is a neoclassical mansion, featuring exquisite woodwork, original fixtures, antiques, a carriage house, and beautiful gardens. Your stay is within walking distance to Lake Michigan beaches, restaurants, shops, the marina, and the car-ferry. Return to one of the five guest rooms, each with private baths, wireless internet, 300-plus thread count sheets, bathrobes, and a full breakfast, making your stay a special and memorable experience.

The Mt. Pleasant area has charming B&Bs, from German-inspired chalets and Victorian-styled inns, to a real bison ranch. Once you’re in Mt. Pleasant, spend your time shopping, dining, exploring, and golfing before returning to your cozy home-away-from-home.