10 family-friendly ArtPrize Nine exhibits and activities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It’s that time of year again! ArtPrize 9 kicked off Wednesday, September 20th and there are plenty of free, family-friendly events and activities to explore. Here are my top ten suggestions for your family to make the most of this international event taking place Where You Live!

1) Make your mark – One of the themes of ArtPrize 9 encourages self-expression and being bold. Catch up with our Where You Live crew members who will be touring around the city capturing images of people holding our “Courage to Make You Mark” sign.

2) Stop by STEAM Village – Witness art that incorporates science, technology, engineering, and math. This interactive experience occurs daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m at the ArtPrize HUB/HQ – 41 Sheldon Blvd. SE Grand Rapids.

3) Catch up with the ArtPrize Labs: Mobile Workshop – This pop-up craft station allows guests to utilized recycled materials to create new works of art. Keep in mind, this “mobile” workshop will relocate throughout ArtPrize. Find locations at: https://www.artprize.org/events/detail/artprize-labs-mobile-workshop

4) Participate in #highfiveforkids – Share the artwork from ArtPrize with patients at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Have your kids take a photo with their favorite piece of art and share the photo on social media using the hashtag #highfiveforkids. These “high fives” will be shared with kids through the in-house channel at the hospital.

5) Stroll your family through Downtown – This stroller-friendly tour by GRKids is a scavenger hunt geared toward preschoolers. The route begins at the ArtPrize HUB/HQ – 41 Sheldon Blvd. SE at 9:45 a.m. or 10:45 a.m. on September 27th. Register for free: https://grkids.com/sign-up-for-the-next-grkids-play-date-an-artprize-stroller-tour/

6) Get a 3-D drawing lesson from internationally known artist Mark Kistler – On September 27th and 28th, don’t miss the chance to see Kistler live during “Maranda Where You Live!” at 4:30 p.m. in Rosa Parks Circle leading drawing demonstrations. Come learn to draw-we’ll even provide the paper and pencils thanks to Notions Marketing!

7) Celebrate Native culture at the “Aquene Gathering” – “Aquene” means “We are friends, we come in peace.” Experience the beauty and richness of the Native American Indian culture with various styles of Native dance and crafts in Rosa Parks Circle on Friday, September 29th, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

8) Search around the city for Waldo – Get the whole family involved for a “Where’s Waldo” themed scavenger hunt taking place on October 1st from 1-3:30 p.m. on Monroe Avenue NW. Visit http://www.fhpcusa.org/whereswaldo.html to register a team for free.

9) Get the whole family moving – Head to Rosa Parks Circle to embrace the art of movement including hip hop, line dancing, C.A.R.E. ballet, and more with Maranda during the live taping of “Maranda Where You Live!” at 4:30 p.m. on October 1st.

10) Jump on the chance to be on TV – Enjoy free hands-on activities and family-friendly entertainment every weekday during ArtPrize at 4:30 p.m. in Rosa Parks Circle during “Maranda Where You Live!”