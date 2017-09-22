Photos: Calendar Girls Ladies Night Out Event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Thursday women gathered at the Women’s City Club in downtown Grand Rapids for a Ladies Night Out event hosted by the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre. WOTV 4 Women was a proud sponsor of the event had kept the ladies entertained with a “Calendar Girls” photo booth. After the event wrapped up women walked to the Civic Theatre to catch the live performance of the show.

