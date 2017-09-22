Friday Fun with ArtPrize’s Early Education Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) ArtPrize’s Early Childhood Education Days is a fun and interactive event for educators, families and students to explore and play. Today, Maranda checked out the Early Childhood Education Day in Ah Nab Awen Park. Maranda talks with Becca Guyette, Director of Education at ArtPrize and Becky Stoessner of Head Start for Kent County about the event and the importance of exposing kids to art at an early age. She also checks in with the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum about what activities they had for kids and shows how kids from Hudsonville are getting involved in ArtPrize’s new Youth Collaboration Award with their collective piece.

AirZoo is all about STEAM education for kids of all ages and Maranda checks in with Katie Johns, and educator at the AirZoo about what they brought out to Early Childhood Education Day. Maranda also gives us a look at this year’s ArtPrize STEAM Village at the ArtPrize Hub.

Maranda checks in with Learning From Scratch where children are creating their own puppets from recycled materials.

Artists Creating Together joined in the fun with all kinds of activities for kids. Giving them the chance to make paper bag trees, paper leaves, and allowing kids to create their own zen gardens. Maranda also chats with Mind Meets Music, another organization that introduces kids to the arts at a young age. Kids were dancing and shaking along to a taste of their preschool programs.