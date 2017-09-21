Video: Calendar girls dish on friendship on and off stage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- WOTV 4 Women is excited to partner with the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre to show what’s been happening behind the scenes for the production of their show, “Calendar Girls”.

The Civic Theatre kicks off their season with this show which is about a group of middle-aged women who team up to create a pin-up calendar to raise money for Leukemia and Lymphoma research.

WOTV 4 Women had the chance to sit down with the local stars of the show for a behind the scenes look at the friendships on and off stage.

>>>>CLICK ON THE VIDEO PLAYER

If you want to check out this show (highly recommended) tickets are now on sale!

Plus there is a special Ladies Night Out event happening on September 21st at the Women’s City Club that includes a ticket to the show. Learn more!