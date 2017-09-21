Learn to draw with Mark Kistler

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Kids and families can learn to draw at fun events with artist Mark Kistler! He will be in Grand Rapids for two live broadcasts of “Maranda Where You Live” during ArtPrize.

Kistler starred in the hit children’s public television series “The Secret City,” “The Draw Squad,” and “The New Secret City Adventures.” His public television series “Imagination Station,” aired nationwide in the late nineties and in 2008. The series won an Emmy in 2010.

Mark Kistler joining us September 27 and 28 at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live