Fall trend alert: DIY trendy backpack

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Send your kids back to school with a customized DIY backpack. All you need is a plain backpack and a few of their favorite iron on patches. Simply follow the applique instruction to create this look. These backpacks are so fun they’ll have you wishing you still carried a backpack!

DIY Backpack

Materials needed: Plain backpack (This one is available at Goodwill locations brand new) and an assortment of iron on patches.

Place the patches on the top of the backpack to map out the design Iron on patches OR use fabric glue to apply Allow time to dry so design stays permanent