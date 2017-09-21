Fall trend alert: DIY trendy backpack

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Send your kids back to school with a customized DIY backpack. All you need is a plain backpack and a few of their favorite iron on patches. Simply follow the applique instruction to create this look. These backpacks are so fun they’ll have you wishing you still carried a backpack!
DIY Backpack
Materials needed: Plain backpack (This one is available at Goodwill locations brand new) and an assortment of iron on patches.
-
- Place the patches on the top of the backpack to map out the design
- Iron on patches OR use fabric glue to apply
- Allow time to dry so design stays permanent