GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-There’s a one of a kind community in Holland, designed for families affected with autism and developmental disabilities. It’s called BENJAMIN’S HOPE. It grew from one mom’s hope for her son’s future, and turned into a dream for her family and so many others. Click video above to watch.

You’re invited to join Benjamin’s Hope for their annual Harvest Festival on September 30 from 6-8PM, located at Benjamin’s Hope (15468 Riley Street, Holland, Michigan). The community wide celebration is free and will include live music, hay rides, pony cart rides, animals, games, hot dogs and more!