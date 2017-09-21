ArtPrize with Maranda: courage, drone racing, and more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It’s the first week of ArtPrize Nine, and Maranda went down to check out all the fun!

GR Children’s Museum Kids’ Art Fest is taking place Sunday, September 24. It goes from Noon to 5PM in front of the museum on Sheldon Avenue & Library Street. Adrienne Brown from the Museum met up with Maranda to give us all the details… including free outdoor activities!

Kevin Kammeraad who will be at the Kids’ Art Festival was also with the Where You Live team, promoting the Wimage Art Contest; a mobile app for iPhones and iPads for kids to create art on. Learn more: http://www.wimee.tv/contest.html. Kids can come meet Wimee at the Children’s Museum that day. BONUS! For every Wimee contest entry, Applebee’s will donate $1 to the Children’s Museum.

The theme for ArtPrize Nine is courage, so Maranda is encouraging people to come and take pictures with a “Courage to Make My Mark” sign. These photos will be shared on Maranda’s Facebook page throughout ArtPrize.

Need some inspiration? In this segment, a little girl does an interpretive dance to a poem about self-confidence and being a strong young woman. She’s from the group, “Dance Dimensions”.

Maranda also got a chance to learn about an ArtPrize entry created by students from Kentwood Public Schools. It’s called “We Are Different Fish but We All Swim Together “. Students worked with artist Jerry Berta and glued laser cut scraps together to form the fish, which are arranged so they create a giant wave of fish, just like a school of fish swimming together. This is on display across the front of the Holiday Inn.

If you’re never heard of drone racing, you might want to check out the Great Lakes Cup Drone Racing Championship & Expo this Friday and Saturday. Great Lakes Cup Drone Racing Championship & Expo Event Date: Friday September 22, Saturday September 23, Sunday September 24 Location: Van Andel Arena Time: Fri 9AM – 10PM, Sat 9AM – 10PM, Sun 9AM – 5PM Cost: $25 for a day pass – 3 day passes available

To end the show, Dance Dimensions held a group performance.