ArtPrize, free movies and plenty of fall family fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) Fall is in the air, and this weekend the weather will definitely call families outside. Check out Maranda's top picks in this week's Five Star Family Fun Update.

Free movies for kids 12 and under

STEAM Village: Schools and visitors of all ages are invited to drop by our unique learning lab experience in the STEAM Village located at HUB/HQ. Open everyday

Color West Michigan ArtPrize Rock Hunt – Color West Michigan is hiding painted rocks for you to find at ArtPrize. This is a great opportunity to spread some kindness and joy.

African American Arts and Music Festival – Calder Plaza (Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 23 – Sunday, Sept. 24 and is filled with family-fun activities that carry a fall theme.

The weekend will include many of the favorites of years’ past including the crowd favorites Chili Cook Off, Tractor Parade, Antique Tractor Show, Live Music, Museum Attic Sale, Rockford Rotary Barbecue, Rockford United Methodist Church Pancake Breakfast, Corner Bar Land with Children’s activities including a Petting Zoo & Pony Rides, Children’s Costume Contest, Coloring Contest, Kid’s Tractor Pull, Movies on the Rogue and Trick or Treating.

Kids’ ArtFest: A Celebration of the Arts

Spend an afternoon exploring the wonderful world of art! Paint, sculpt, draw, design jewelry, create mosaics, enjoy live performances at the stage, meet ArtPrize artists and so much more!

Sunday, September 24

Noon-5:00pm on Sheldon Ave & Library St.

All outdoor activities are free. Admission is required to play inside the museum.

​

Through Sunday, September 24 – 8 th street in Holland.

street in Holland. The Tulipanes Latino Art and Film Festival is held in September, and welcomes thousands to celebrate the many contributions of our Latino community through art, film, and music.

The festival will engage the imagination through a variety of of artists who bring their talent and collective contributions together for this celebration.

The Fall Harvest Festival is September 22-24, 2017 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day.

The public is invited to experience first-hand the fall harvest techniques and activities from the early-to-mid 1900s.

Admission is Adults $6.00 and Kids $4.00 ages 5 -12.

It’s time for some dirt! American Ethanol Late Models, American Ethanol Modifieds and Street Stocks

Saturday – All races start at 6:30pm

Michigan’s Heritage Park at Hilt’s Landing – Muskegon

September 23 from 10:00am – 4:00pm, it’s Museum Day Live!



Enjoy a free tour of Michigan’s Heritage Park in Whitehall as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s 13 th Annual Museum Day Live.

Annual Museum Day Live. One ticket for two free admissions can be downloaded per email address.

To obtain free admission, download tickets via: http://www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-live-2017/tickets/.

Tickets must be presented in paper or digital form.