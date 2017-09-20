West Michigan orchards, eats, and harvest treats

Celebrate the Harvest in Southern West Michigan

Virtue Cider in Fennville is hosting their 2nd Annual Apple Fest from September 28th to October 1st. They’ll be releasing this year’s batch of their farmhouse cider, Percheron, and will host different activities each day. If you can’t make it for the event, or you would like an in-depth look at Virtue Cider’s operations, they host Harvest-Time Tours every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, where you can learn how they make cider using all Michigan-grown apples.

The Arts & Eats tour through Allegan and Barry Counties may not be until October 21st and 22nd, but you can still celebrate the harvest with them in September! Visit some of the tour stops this month for harvest-centric meal, including one serving fresh carrots, green and yellow beans, red skin potatoes, and onions. This is comfort food at its finest!

Historic Charlton Park in Hastings is hosting their Fall Harvest Festival and Tractor Show from September 22nd to 24th. Activities include Corn Shelling/Grinding, Steamed Apples, Kids Pedal Pull, and more across three days. Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for children ages five to 12, and free for children four and younger.

Visit St. Joseph for fresh produce and harvest-centric events! Fall Fest is September 22nd and 23rd, and has fun events for all ages, including a petting zoo from Critter Barn, Great Pumpkin Festival, and St. Joseph Wine Festival. If you’re looking for fresh produce throughout the month, the St. Joe Farmers Market has you covered. Visit the market Saturdays between now and October 14th to easily bring the harvest home!

Celebrate the Harvest in Central West Michigan

Since September is the beginning of harvest season, it’s easy to find fresh fruit and vegetables in Mecosta County. Places like the Big Rapids Downtown Farmers Market display the season’s farm-fresh produce.

Two harvest-filled events await you in Muskegon. The Muskegon Farmers Market will hold its annual Harvest Fest on Saturday, September 23rd from 10am to 1pm with music, giveaways, food samples, and crafts for sale! If you’re looking for more harvest fun, the 3rd Annual Halloween Harvest Weekend is September 29th to October 1st at Pioneer County Park. Enjoy s’mores, a bonfire, pumpkin decorating, trick-or-treating, and more. Reserve your campsite now for only $28 per night (2 night minimum).

The 30th Annual Zonta Applefest will be taking place in Mt. Pleasant on Saturday, September 23rd. The event features arts, crafts, vendors, baked good, children’s games, and the famous Zonta Apple Delight. Both admission and parking are free.

The River Country Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2nd Annual Harvest Moon Celebration on October 13th and 14th in Grant. Celebrating the rich farming history of the area, this celebration includes family-friendly activities, food, live music, an onion eating contest, and more over two days.

The Fremont Area Harvest Festival is October 5th through 7th. This is a wonderful family event that brings in visitors from all over Michigan! Celebrate the harvest with a parade, antique tractor show, Moonlight Madness Sales, Taste of Fremont event, Kids Celebration, Pumpkin Roll, Beer Tent, and Hay Art displays throughout the city.

