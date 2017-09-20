Live video: Maranda kicks off day one of ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It’s the first day on ArtPrize Nine, and Maranda went down to check out all the fun!

PNC Bank’s Saving Challenge

Sean and Becca met with Maranda to discuss ArtPrize Education Days and its PNC Bank Partnership. Each Education Days program is a free 30-90 minute session that includes National Core Arts Standards.

This year, they gave away more than $50,000 in grants to educators and partner organizations to make Education Days possible… thanks to PNC Bank.

Teach your kids about savings, and take a pledge!

Pig E. Banks will be at PNC Bank’s downtown Grand Rapids location to welcome kids and their families to ArtPrize and teach them about savings for the future through the PNC Saving Challenge.

>>> See in the video above.

Rapid rides to ArtPrize Nine

ArtPrize continues to promote alternative transportation to lower carbon impact and encourage healthy living. In fact, during ArtPrize Eight, over 46,000 visitors used public transportation to get to and around ArtPrize using the Meijer Park and Ride, the Rapids’ Silver Line, DASH buses, and the Rumsey Street Shuttle.

Metro passes are good for unlimited rides on the Silver Line and ten rides on The Rapid’s fixed routes. Find these for $5 at area Meijer stores and at all ArtPrize HUBs.

Supported by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, the Grand Rapids Community Foundation, and The Rapid – Free event guides and Metro passes to community members based on economic need.

Caledonia Bag Pipers

The Caledonia Bag Pipers from Caledonia High School performed at day one of ArtPrize.

ArtPrize Labs: Mobile Workshop

While visiting ArtPrize stop by the new ArtPrize Labs: Mobile Workshop for pop-up art-making activities with repurposed materials. ArtPrize Labs provide families and people of all ages unique, experiential learning opportunities through free activities, events, and expert-produced activity resources.

Rosa Parks Circle: 3–7 p.m., September 21, 22, 26, 27, and 29 and October 3, 4, and 6

3–7 p.m., September 21, 22, 26, 27, and 29 and October 3, 4, and 6 Ah Nab Awen Park: 3–7 p.m., September 23 and 30 and October 7

3–7 p.m., September 23 and 30 and October 7 Pop-Up Park @ HUB/HQ: 11 a.m.–6 p.m., September 24 and October 1 and 8

11 a.m.–6 p.m., September 24 and October 1 and 8 Monument Park: 3–7 p.m., September 28 and October 5

3–7 p.m., September 28 and October 5 912 Grandville: Noon–6 p.m., September 25 and October 2 and 9