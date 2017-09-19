Full List: 2017 CMA Awards Nominations

Nashville, TN-The biggest night for country music is right around the corner. The 51st annual CMA Awards will showcase glitz, glam and top-notch music. The CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville on November 8, 2017. Tune into MY ABC-WOTV4 for live coverage of the awards show. Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will host the iconic awards show for the 10th consecutive year. See the full list of this year’s star-studded nominees, below.
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Single of the Year
“Better Man”
Little Big Town
“Blue Ain’t Your Color”
Keith Urban
“Body Like A Back Road”
Sam Hunt“Dirt On My Boots”
Jon Pardi
“Tin Man”
Miranda Lambert
Album of the Year
The Breaker
Little Big Town
From A Room: Volume 1
Chris Stapleton
Heart Break
Lady Antebellum
The Nashville Sound
The Weight Of These Wings
Miranda Lambert
Song of the Year
“Tin Man”
Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
“Dirt On My Boots”
Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley
“Body Like A Back Road”
Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
“Blue Ain’t Your Color”
Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen
“Better Man”
Taylor Swift
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Maddie & Tae
LOCASH
Florida Georgia Line
Dan + Shay
Brothers Osborne
Musical Event of the Year
“Speak to a Girl”
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
“Setting the World on Fire”
Kenny Chesney (with P!nk)
“Kill A Word”
Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens
“Funny How Time Slips Away”
Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson
“Craving You”
Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)
Musician of the Year
Jerry Douglas
Dobro
Paul Franklin
Steel Guitar
Dann Huff
Guitar
Derek Wells
Guitar
Mac McAnally
Guitar
Music Video of the Year
“Vice”
Miranda Lambert
Directed by Trey Fanjoy
“It Ain’t My Fault”
Brothers Osborne
Directed by Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver
“Craving You”
Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)
Directed by TK McKamy
“Blue Ain’t Your Color”
Keith Urban
Directed by Carter Smith
“Better Man”
Little Big Town
New Artist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Brett Young
Jon Pardi
Luke Combs
