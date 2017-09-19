Full List: 2017 CMA Awards Nominations

Nashville, TN-The biggest night for country music is right around the corner. The 51st annual CMA Awards will showcase glitz, glam and top-notch music. The CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville on November 8, 2017. Tune into MY ABC-WOTV4 for live coverage of the awards show. Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will host the iconic awards show for the 10th consecutive year. See the full list of this year’s star-studded nominees, below.

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

“Better Man”

Little Big Town

 “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Keith Urban

 “Body Like A Back Road”
Sam Hunt“Dirt On My Boots”

Jon Pardi

 “Tin Man”

Miranda Lambert

Album of the Year

The Breaker

Little Big Town

From A Room: Volume 1

Chris Stapleton

Heart Break

Lady Antebellum

The Nashville Sound

The Weight Of These Wings

Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year

“Tin Man”

Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

“Dirt On My Boots”

Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

“Body Like A Back Road”

Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen

“Better Man”

Taylor Swift

 

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

 

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

 

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Maddie & Tae

LOCASH

Florida Georgia Line

Dan + Shay

Brothers Osborne

 

Musical Event of the Year

“Speak to a Girl”

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

 

“Setting the World on Fire”

Kenny Chesney (with P!nk)

 

“Kill A Word”

Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens

 

“Funny How Time Slips Away”

Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

 

“Craving You”

Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas

Dobro

 

Paul Franklin

Steel Guitar

 

Dann Huff

Guitar

 

Derek Wells

Guitar

 

Mac McAnally

Guitar

 

Music Video of the Year

“Vice”

Miranda Lambert

Directed by Trey Fanjoy

 

“It Ain’t My Fault”

Brothers Osborne

Directed by Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver

 

“Craving You”

Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)

Directed by TK McKamy

 

“Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Keith Urban

Directed by Carter Smith

 

“Better Man”

Little Big Town

New Artist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Brett Young

Jon Pardi

Luke Combs

 
