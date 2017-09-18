Take a global food tour, right here in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Food is a universal language that brings us all together. Therefore, Maranda is taking us on a global food tour, right here in Michigan!

At the same time, Maranda is introducing us to aspiring chefs from the Ottawa Intermediate School Districts Culinary Arts Program.

The first stop? Jamaica with the Irie Kitchen in Kentwood. Take a look in the video above.

Second, Maranda learns how to make guacamole with Chef Steve from Great Lakes Crossings and their new restaurant, Mex.

Third stop, France with Brown Butter Creperie and Café – 1436 Wealthy Street

Grand Rapids, MI.

Finally, a taste of the Mediterranean with Gita Pita on Jefferson Avenue in Grand Rapids.