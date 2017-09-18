Derek and Jordan Fisher spill about Dancing With the Stars premiere

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – “Dancing with the Stars” is gearing up to celebrate its 25th season, and the new celebrity cast are sparkling up their wardrobe, breaking in their dancing shoes and readying themselves for their first dance on the ballroom floor, as the season kicks off on MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 on My ABC WOTV 4. This season’s lineup of celebrity dancers includes a “Shark,” a married couple whose pro partners are also a married couple, a “Pretty Little Liar,” a “Property Brother,” an 80s pop icon, a WWE superstar and a NBA champion, among others.

The celebrities with their professional partners heading to the ballroom this season (in alphabetical order) are:

Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe

Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten

Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess

Drew Scott with Emma Slater

Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson

Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold

Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas

Nick Lachey with Peta Murgatroyd

Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev

Sasha Pieterse with Gleb Savchenko

Terrell Owens with Cheryl Burke

Vanessa Lachey with Maks Chmerkovskiy

Victoria Arlen with Val Chmerkovskiy

ABOUT DEREK FISHER

Derek Fisher spent his entire pre-NBA life in Little Rock, Arkansas. His work ethic and determination were evident even from a young age, but basketball was always what drove him. A stand-out guard in high school, he starred for Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High. Even as a teenager, his leadership qualities were on display for all those who encountered him.

In 1996, he was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers and went on to play more than 18 seasons in the NBA, a majority with the Lakers, with whom he won 5 NBA Championships. Fisher is the all-time NBA record holder in playoff games played. While playing for the Lakers, he hit a buzzer beater with 0.4 second left in game 5 of the 2004 Western Conference Semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs, which the NBA lists as the 18th-greatest playoff moment of all time. Fisher also served as president of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), while playing.

In 2014, he was hired by the New York Knicks to be the team’s head coach and became one of the only players to get a head coaching job in the NBA directly from playing. In 2016, he moved back to Los Angeles and began to work professionally as a broadcaster, making appearances on TNT, NBA TV and Spectrum SportsNet. Fisher made multiple appearances on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” and was on TNT’s new “Player’s Only” coverage, where former NBA players provided color commentary on games. He worked alongside with Shaquille O’Neal, Grant Hill and Brent Barry, among others. At the start of the 2016-17 NBA season, Fisher joined Spectrum SportsNet as an in-studio analyst for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Fisher’s passion for impacting the lives of young people motivated him to create a camp experience for children and teens of all skill levels. In 2009, he started the Derek Fisher Basketball Academy, which is dedicated and focused on developing the basketball, leadership and life skills of each camper.

He currently resides in Los Angeles with his family.

ABOUT JORDAN FISHER

2016 was a breakout year for multi-talented artist Jordan Fisher, whose talent clearly knows no boundaries, from TV to music to film and, most recently, Broadway. In January, Fisher’s take as Doody in FOX’s Emmy-winning broadcast of “Grease: LIVE” earned him critical acclaim and was deemed the show’s breakout star by MTV and People Magazine. That spring, he released his first single, “All About Us,” which was produced by Oak Felder (Alessia Cara, Arianna Grande, Rihanna) and melded influences of pop/soul/R&B. The song was the #2 most added song and a top 30 hit at pop radio. In August, Fisher released his self-titled EP, which debuted #18 on the Billboard Heatseeker album chart.

After performing on The Today Show, the ESPY’s Red Carpet Special and opening for Alicia Keys at the Apple Music Festival, Fisher was tagged to perform the end title credit to Disney’s hit animated feature film “Moana” with award winning songwriter/producer Lin-Manual Miranda. Fisher, who has been called out by Miranda as “super-talented,” saw a lifelong dream of performing on Broadway come to fruition when he joined the cast of Miranda’s uber-hit “Hamilton,” where he took on the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton.

When ABC was curating the music for “When We Rise,” an eight-hour miniseries event with music guiding the four-and-a-half-decade storyline, they looked no further than Fisher to cover the 70’s classic, “I’d Love to Change the World.” The song opened the two-hour premiere, directed by Gus Van Sant.

The underlying thread to all Fisher’s success across the board is music. He’s not just a multi-talented performer but also a storyteller. His influences are diverse and can be traced back to his days growing up in a football town outside of Birmingham, Alabama, where he cultivated his tastes by listening to everything from Luther Vandross to Metallica while simultaneous developing his acting skills at the Birmingham-based Red Mountain Theatre Company.

With a bright future in front of him, 2017 is sure to be another banner year as Fisher readies his debut full-length album. This fall he will release his new single “MESS” with Hollywood Records.

“DANCING WITH THE STARS”

HD SATELLITE MEDIA TOUR

WITH DEREK FISHER & JORDAN FISHER

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2017

9:15 a.m.-1:10 p.m. ET/6:15 a.m.-10:10 a.m. PT

FROM LOS ANGELES

“Dancing with the Stars” returns Monday, September 18, at 8/7c on ABC