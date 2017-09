GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-BIGGBY COFFEE is giving back through their commitment to local students. The local coffee chain is partnering with local schools in West Michigan, and have helped raise more than $200,000 for school organizations, clubs and youth athletics. BIGGBY Coffee believes extra curricular involvement is a key ingredient to the success of tomorrow’s leaders. If you would like help raising funds for your local school organization or athletic program visit BIGGBY Coffee’s website.

