Samaritas celebrates 83 years with a community gala September 25th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Samaritas, one of the state’s oldest and farthest-reaching faith-based nonprofits, is creating a sense of community by bringing people together face-to-face in West Michigan to celebrate 83 years of service.

The September 25th event will take place at the J.W. Marriott in Grand Rapids. Father Robert Sirico, President and Co-Founder of the Acton Institute, will be the keynote speaker.

Proceeds from the event will go to Samaritas’ Good Samaritan Fund. While some Samaritas programs are supported by public proceeds, some programs are funded entirely by the generosity of donors, including the following:

Transforming and Outreach Services

Overcoming Generational Poverty – helping individuals overcome economic, educational, and employment obstacles

Child Protection & Recovery – providing guidance, safety, support, and love to foster and refugee children

Safe & Successful Families – supporting parents and children in creating strong, safe families through adoption and refugee resettlement

A Place Called Home – creating affordable, supportive, safe, and stable housing solutions for families, seniors and persons with disabilities

Senior Solutions – providing care, housing, resources, and spiritual support to seniors

While many organizations host an annual dinner, Samaritas rarely does. This year, Samaritas leadership, including CEO Sam Beals, felt it was time to invite people to come together to consider what it takes to provide a sense of home for all people in West Michigan.

Samaritas has provided health and human services throughout Michigan since 1934, and in west Michigan for more than 60 years.

Event Details

Samaritas 83rd Anniversary Celebration Dinner

Monday, September 25, 2017

6:15 p.m. Reception

7 p.m. Dinner

at the J.W. Marriott, 235 Louis Street NW, Grand Rapids

Information: Dollie Grant, (616) 284-5704 or dgran@samaritas.org