“It’s alive!” Young Frankenstein comes to Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Mel Brooks musical, “Young Frankenstein” comes to the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre this fall and Maranda got the chance to speak with some of the cast and crew. They also shared a special performance!

With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor, and the lovely lab assistant Inga, Frederick follows in his grandfather s footsteps. “It’s Alive!” he exclaims as he gives rise to a creature to rival his grandfather’s. And, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity ensues. All the famous lines from the film are there, along with such memorable tunes as “The Transylvania Mania,” “He Vas My Boyfriend,” and “Puttin’ on the Ritz.” Young Frankenstein will definitely tickle your funny bone, or at least have you smiling every five seconds!

Young Frankenstein runs from September 22 to October 8

Buy your tickets: http://www.kazoocivic.com/mel-brooks-young-Frankenstein