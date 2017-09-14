Fall family fun ideas – ArtPrize, dinosaurs and a taste of the Irish culture

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) Fall is in the air, and this weekend the weather will definitely call families outside. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.

Visit the unique learning lab with your friends and family for an experience that combines the power of the arts with technology, science, engineering, and math.

Planet3: an immersive game-based platform that explores the planet’s history and future

Tilt Brush: a virtual reality experience

Code.org: an online coding program

ArtPrize Labs tinker table

2015 Public Vote Grand Prize Winner, Northwood Awakening

Art is not extracurricular—it is essential. Art generates creative thinkers who drive innovation, inspire empathy, and define culture. Creativity is the core of innovation. Without it, we compromise the future’s leading minds in science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

Through Sunday, September 16th

Adults: $7, Children 1st through 12th grade – $4, parking $5

See dinosaur robots that move around and feel like actual findings, as well as play with the clay dinos. Dig for fossils in the pit, climb through caves, and jump around indoor playgrounds. Learn about the creatures of all sizes, colors, and climates.

The exhibit features three different sections: the land of fire (warm habitat), land of ice (cold habitat), and a field research station. Move through the landscapes to learn, interact, and play with everything dinosaur-related.

6 stages of music, culture, dance and more.

Thursday 5pm-10pm

Friday 5pm-11pm

Saturday 11am-11pm

Sunday 8:30 am- 6pm

Friday-Show up between 5&6pm and get in FREE!

Friday only $10 adults **Children 12 years of age and under are FREE (a free ticket must be used—order online with adult tickets)

Saturday only $15 adults. **Children 12 years of age and under are FREE (a free ticket must be used—order online with adult tickets)

Sunday only $10 adults. **Children 12 years of age and under are FREE (a free ticket must be used—order online with adult tickets)

Weekend Pass for only $30 ($40 at the festival) Single day tickets increase by $5 at the festival

Friendship Park

Battle Creek

Saturday – noon-4pm

Featuring dance performances, food and face painting.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Friday – Sons of the American Legion Fish Boil at 4:30pm

Saturday – KidZone 10am-3pm – located on the waterfront near the Sailing Club

Mexican Festival – Grand Rapids

Saturday and Sunday

GR Downtown Market/Heartside Park

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

DeVos Place – 303 Monroe NW – Grand Rapids

Saturday, Sept 16 & Sunday, Sept 17

10am-5pm

Fallasburg Park

1124 Fallasburg Rd.

Lowell