Fall family fun ideas – ArtPrize, dinosaurs and a taste of the Irish culture

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) Fall is in the air, and this weekend the weather will definitely call families outside. Check out Maranda's top picks in this week's Five Star Family Fun Update.

STEAM Village ArtPrize is open!

Visit the unique learning lab with your friends and family for an experience that combines the power of the arts with technology, science, engineering, and math.

Planet3: an immersive game-based platform that explores the planet’s history and future
Tilt Brush: a virtual reality experience
Code.org: an online coding program
ArtPrize Labs tinker table
2015 Public Vote Grand Prize Winner, Northwood Awakening

Art is not extracurricular—it is essential. Art generates creative thinkers who drive innovation, inspire empathy, and define culture. Creativity is the core of innovation. Without it, we compromise the future’s leading minds in science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

 

Allegan County Fair

Through Sunday, September 16th
Adults: $7, Children 1st through 12th grade – $4, parking $5

 

Final Weekend for Dinosaurs at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum

See dinosaur robots that move around and feel like actual findings, as well as play with the clay dinos. Dig for fossils in the pit, climb through caves, and jump around indoor playgrounds. Learn about the creatures of all sizes, colors, and climates.

The exhibit features three different sections: the land of fire (warm habitat), land of ice (cold habitat), and a field research station. Move through the landscapes to learn, interact, and play with everything dinosaur-related.

 

Irish Music – Heritage Landing Muskegon

6 stages of music, culture, dance and more.

Thursday 5pm-10pm
Friday 5pm-11pm
Saturday 11am-11pm
Sunday 8:30 am- 6pm

Friday-Show up between 5&6pm and get in FREE!

Friday only $10 adults **Children 12 years of age and under are FREE (a free ticket must be used—order online with adult tickets)

Saturday only $15 adults. **Children 12 years of age and under are FREE (a free ticket must be used—order online with adult tickets)

Sunday only $10 adults. **Children 12 years of age and under are FREE (a free ticket must be used—order online with adult tickets)

Weekend Pass for only $30 ($40 at the festival) Single day tickets increase by $5 at the festival

 

Kick off Fiesta for Hispanic Heritage Month

Friendship Park
Battle Creek
Saturday – noon-4pm

Featuring dance performances, food and face painting.

 Grand Haven Salmon Festival

Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Friday – Sons of the American Legion Fish Boil at 4:30pm
Saturday – KidZone 10am-3pm – located on the waterfront near the Sailing Club

 

Mexican Festival – Grand Rapids
Saturday and Sunday
GR Downtown Market/Heartside Park

 

GrandCon Gaming Festival

Friday,  Saturday and Sunday
DeVos Place – 303 Monroe NW – Grand Rapids

 

Fallasburg Arts Festival

Saturday, Sept 16 & Sunday, Sept 17
10am-5pm

Fallasburg Park
1124 Fallasburg Rd.
Lowell

