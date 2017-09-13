Maranda takes a spin at Zeigler Motosports Action Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Maranda introduced us to Zeigler Motorsports in Kalamazoo, a one-stop shop for flying fun.

Zeigler Motosports Action Park is the newest addition to Zeigler Motorsports in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Zeigler Motorsports Action Park offers 3 different tracks for your enjoyment. We hired DreamTraxx to design and build our feature motocross track, as well as our junior track and our ATV/side-by-side course. The crew at DreamTraxx put hours of thought into the design of each track in order to make them safe, yet still fun and challenging.

The motocross track is 1.2 miles long and features many different jumps for all types of riders. It features two table top jumps, dragons back, triple camel back jump, and a full set of whoops. DreamTraxx did a great job of building many different style corners to challenge riders of all skill levels.

The junior track is set back all by itself for the younger riders to enjoy, without feeling intimidated by the tougher tracks and more experienced riders. This custom track features table top jumps with flat and bowl turns.

Our one of a kind ATV/side-by-side course features steep hills, log crossings, and tight turns through the woods to test your driving skills and suspension.

No matter how experienced you are, there’s a track fit for every rider. Visit today and see for yourself!

>>> See Maranda take a spin in the video above!