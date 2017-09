GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – September 8 is World Literacy Day and Maranda celebrated by spreading the gift of reading and giving away books to the kids of Cesar Chavez Elementary in Grand Rapids alongside the World Literacy Foundation.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Did you know 1 out of 5 people in the world can’t read? Let’s change that…

LEARN MORE: https://worldliteracyfoundation.org/