How to stay connected with your college student

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The fall semester is in full swing and Lisa Ortiz of Ferris State University stopped by to share some tips with parents about how they can stay connected with their students while they get acclimated to their new lives away from home.

Some of the tips she offered were:

Encourage your student to get involved on-campus

Get connected yourself through a parent newsletter or list serve

Help your student find resources, but don’t find answers for them

Allow them to self-advocate

