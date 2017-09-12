Former Helen DeVos patient shares wedding photos and cancer journey

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is continuing in their fight for our kids.

Dr. Fahner and Kierstynn Foster, a former patient of the children’s hospital stopped by to share her story and how they’re continuing in the fight against cancer.

Foster, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in May of 2011, was recently married and she shared her wedding photos which were taken at the hospital to capture her time at the hospital.

>>> Take a look in the video above.