Fall into fashion with an oversized button down

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Your new favorite look comes from the Men’s section. A simple oversized button down shirt can be styled so many ways for a high fashion look. Try as a shirt dress with your favorite trench coat or off the shoulder for a more romantic look. For a more casual look, tie the ends together and pair with your favorite skinny jeans.

Style one: As a dress (For Reference)

Style two: Off the shoulder paired with skinny jeans (For Reference)

Style three: Tied (For Reference)

Get your oversized button down at Goodwill!