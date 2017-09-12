3 tips to tame your child’s screen time

Maranda Published: Updated:
Thinkstock

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – In 2017, children as young as 2 own iPads. Though this can sometimes make it easier on parenting, there are a lot of negative effects from too much screen time. Therefore, it’s important to cut back.

Here are three ways to help tame screen time:

  1. Have your child set goals for the school year and implement rewards like increased media time for meeting those goals/milestones.
  2. Restrict data usage during sleeping hours can be helpful in ending late night texting and web browsing. Many cell phone providers have parental controls that will allow you to monitor/restrict usage.
  3. Creating a family rule that cell phones are turned over to parents at night also reduces that tendency to be up all night on the phone/laptop/tablet.

