Photos: UICA’s The Odd Ball 2017

WOTV 4 Women Staff Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The OddBall is the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts’ annual fundraiser. Participants could check out the new ArtPrize Nine exhibition, “Cultivate.”

The theme of this year’s fundraiser was “Flora and Farmer.”

UICA’s The OddBall 2017

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s