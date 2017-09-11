Photos: UICA’s The Odd Ball 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The OddBall is the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts’ annual fundraiser. Participants could check out the new ArtPrize Nine exhibition, “Cultivate.”
The theme of this year’s fundraiser was “Flora and Farmer.”
UICA’s The OddBall 2017
UICA’s The OddBall 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
My ABC WOTV 4 crashes Bachelorette Finale watch party
-
Your photos: Battle Creek Maranda Park Party
-
Your photos: Battle Creek Maranda Park Party
-
Find your Storm Team 8 photo
-
Storm Team 8 photos – Kollen Park
-
Maranda Park Party Holland 2017
-
Find your Storm Team 8 photo
-
Stand Up for a Cure
-
Maranda Park Party Kalamazoo | Bronson Park
-
Maranda Park Party Kalamazoo | Bronson Park