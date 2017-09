GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Scott Stenstrom from Fifth Third Bank joined Maranda in studio to share some easy tips to get our budgets in order this fall.

For example:

Set a routine around finances

Decide must haves vs. nice to haves

Plan for college

Scott also shared an all-new app called “Momentum” which allows college graduates to pay for their student loans.

More on Momentum: https://www.53.com/content/fifth-third/en/mkg/lp-momentum.html