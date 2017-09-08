Maranda’s weekend guide to family fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) School is back in session, so weekends with the family is extra special. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.

Grandparents Day with Priority Health

Sunday at John Ball Zoo

All grandparents attending the zoo on September 10 will get 2-for-1 admission for their grandkids. All Medicare Priority Health members will get their own admission FREE and then the 2-for-1 grandchild coupon.

Allegan County Fair



September 8-16

Agriculture has been the backbone of the Allegan County Fair since the beginning. The 4H clubs, 4H members, and open class participants agricultural activities remain strong to this day. Animals, crafts, foods and antiques are judged daily at the fair.

Michigan Apple Fest

Rogers Park – Sparta

Saturday and Sunday

The Michigan Apple Fest is a family oriented event celebrating the harvest of fresh fruits and vegetables grown in Sparta, Michigan, the heart of Apple country.

Monarch Day – John Ball Zoo

Saturday 10:00am – 3:00pm

All about the mysterious monarch butterflies! Kids get hands-on experiences sending the monarch on their 5,000 migration! More info coming! Pick up your $2.00 off admission coupon at any participating Family Fare grocery stores!

Monster Trucks – Berlin Raceway

Saturday, September 9

The Monsters Return – plus and Epic Fireworks Show

7pm

Sportsmen for Youth

Saturday

Sportsmen for Youth and Muskegon Area Fire Chiefs are proud to present YOUTH DAY FREE for 17 and under Youth Day is designed to introduce youth to the great joy of everything outdoors. Educational and fun for the whole family! Multiple activities and demonstrations all day long. Promoting the safe pursuit of outdoor activities and Fire Safety all in one venue for one day and no charge. Lunch, t-shirts, door prizes, and goody bags for the first 2500 youth 17 and under attending the event is provided absolutely FREE. Along with multiple drawings from exhibitors throughout the day.

Opening Day at Klackle’s

Opens Saturday

Spend the day with them celebrating the harvest season as you explore our huge corn maze, take a leisurely ride on one of their tractor pulled wagons, or cozy up to a bonfire and roast s’mores! The farm has tons of fun activities and attractions in store for your family.

Flick’s Family Film Festival

Free movies for kids 12 and under

Movie: Boss Baby

Don’t forget to watch “Maranda Where You Live,” now on weeknights at 430pm on WOTV 4 Women.

Read More on wotv4women.com »