GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As women, we face a variety of health concerns throughout our lifetime that are different from men’s health. With that in mind, Holland Hospital has put together a special program where you can listen to experts talk about these issues.

Dr. Laurie Birkholz is a women’s health expert with a special interest in women’s sexual health, menopause and cancer survivorship. She helps her patients focus on all aspects of health, mind, body, and spirit… and their roles in continuing good health or returning to previous levels of health.

From sexual health and cancer survivorship to nutrition and fitness counseling, Dr. Laurie helps women of all ages meet their health and wellness goals. When Dr. Birkholz isn’t providing primary and specialty women’s health care at Lakeshore Health Partners, she enjoys the hiking trails and beaches in our community with her husband, Eric, and their two daughters.

Women’s event

Thursday, September 14

5:30-8pm

Macatawa Legends

To submit a question to the physician and more information visit: http://www.hollandhospital.org/womensevent

Presenters and topics

Tyler Murphy, MDNaturally You: Explore “lifestyle medicine” and natural, chemical-free healing options

Kylene Krause, Ph.D, and Karen Ledford, LMSW, CAADCMindfully You: Learn the power of positivity and stress relief

Barb DePree, MD, and Laurie Birkholz, MDSexually You: Our women’s health experts discuss relationships, intimacy and your sexual health