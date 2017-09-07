Volunteer opportunity: United Way gives back with Therapeutic Riding

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The United Way of West Michigan is once again inviting the community to join together in their annual Day of Caring on September 15. Day of Caring is Kent County’s largest corporate volunteering event where employees and local businesses learn and help out with the needs of the community.

This year, the United Way’s Day of Caring will take place with the Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding. Both stopped by with Mikayla, a miniature horse, to tell Maranda more!

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Learn more and sign up: http://www.hwmuw.org/events/2017/9/15/day-of-caring

