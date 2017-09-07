Join the pubic release of Monarchs at John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Join the John Ball Zoo as they celebrate monarch butterflies before their migration south to Mexico.

Learn about their journey and join in the public release of the tagged monarchs on the hour Saturday, September 9 from 11AM to 4PM.

Enter your name for a chance to release a Monarch (entries are collected 15 minutes prior to each release at Central Plaza in the Zoo) or purchase a Monarch to guarantee your chance to release one of these amazing butterflies.

Click here to enter: http://www.jbzoo.org/monarchs