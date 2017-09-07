Ghost of season’s past returns as ‘The Bachelor’ 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Well, well, well what do we have here? It’s comeback time for Arie Luyendyk Jr., and this time this racecar extraordinaire is in the drivers seat. The chiseled hottie first appeared on Emily Maynard’s season of ‘The Bachelorette’ back in 2012; and since, has fallen off the Bachelor Nation radar.

Bachelor Nation, start your engines! We are proud to announce the next Bachelor will be….@ariejr! 🌹🏁🌹 pic.twitter.com/PTCKToIIrM — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) September 7, 2017

Well, besides a couple flings.

First, with season 16’s villainess, Courtney Robertson. Sources say, only a week after ending her engagement to Ben Flajnik, Courtney moved on to her next Bachelor franchise alum… Arie.

Though their relationship officially ended in 2012, the Instagram picture below was posted in just 2016. From my research, the two have stayed rather “close” since their split.

Who's ready to paarrtyy ? Come join @ariejr and me tonight @bevvyaz to watch us on @millionairetv 6-9pm free entry but if you like you can purchase these cool t's and a signed copy of my book for a good cause @bbbsaz A post shared by Courtney Robertson (@bugrobertson) on Feb 2, 2016 at 10:47am PST

Third times the charm? Arie also attempted a relationship with Selma Alameri from Sean Lowe’s season of ‘The Bachelor’. Sadly, this fizzled out pretty quickly, too.

Though short lived, this fling heated up quickly. The couple became official in 2013, with multiple visits to and from Arizona (Arie’s hometown).

Now, Selma is married… and check out that ring. I guess you don’t need ‘The Bachelor’s’ Neil Lane to get a rock that big.

He promised me forever!! ❤️🤗🎉💍 #mybestfriend #MrsDaniels A post shared by Selma Alameri Daniels (@selmaalameri) on Jun 27, 2016 at 11:29pm PDT

But anyways, back to our Bachelor…

The man we get to woo over every Monday night for 6 weeks – and this time around, there will be no Jef Holm to stand in his way of love.

Everyone can enjoy a good underdog story.

KIISES at #KIISJingleBall thanks @tanyarad 🎶🎄 A post shared by Jef Holm (@jefholm) on Dec 6, 2013 at 8:04pm PST

Though it came as a complete shock to pull Arie out of the woodworks, we can’t say we’re upset about it. If fact, we’re not sure how to feel about it. With Bachelor rumors of Wells, Dean, Eric, and our beloved Peter nailing the leading role… we’re left like a deer in headlights.

Here’s what America had to say about the news…

I'd rather not get a proposal from Peter than watch Arie. Sorry not sorry. #TheBachelor — kristen (@kristen__spires) September 7, 2017

Sweet revenge Rachel Lindsay? Fan favorite, Peter Kraus will not be the next #TheBachelor. Many congrats Arie Luyendyk Jr. ! — Jeetendr Sehdev (@JeetendrSehdev) September 7, 2017

The NFL season starts today and Arie Luyendyk Jr. is the new bachelor. Oh happy day — Stacy Thiel (@stahc) September 7, 2017

Someone tell me how I should feel about Arie Luyendyk Jr being the new bachelor becAUSE I JUST DONT KNOW. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/auzkUiYqLO — kayℓeigh (@kayaubrianna) September 7, 2017

Real talk: I don't remember anything about him which might work for this. It's the girls who make the season anyway. Lighting a candle 🙏 — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) September 7, 2017

