Ghost of season’s past returns as ‘The Bachelor’ 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Well, well, well what do we have here? It’s comeback time for Arie Luyendyk Jr., and this time this racecar extraordinaire is in the drivers seat. The chiseled hottie first appeared on Emily Maynard’s season of ‘The Bachelorette’ back in 2012; and since, has fallen off the Bachelor Nation radar.
Well, besides a couple flings.
First, with season 16’s villainess, Courtney Robertson. Sources say, only a week after ending her engagement to Ben Flajnik, Courtney moved on to her next Bachelor franchise alum… Arie.
Though their relationship officially ended in 2012, the Instagram picture below was posted in just 2016. From my research, the two have stayed rather “close” since their split.
Third times the charm? Arie also attempted a relationship with Selma Alameri from Sean Lowe’s season of ‘The Bachelor’. Sadly, this fizzled out pretty quickly, too.
Though short lived, this fling heated up quickly. The couple became official in 2013, with multiple visits to and from Arizona (Arie’s hometown).
Now, Selma is married… and check out that ring. I guess you don’t need ‘The Bachelor’s’ Neil Lane to get a rock that big.
But anyways, back to our Bachelor…
The man we get to woo over every Monday night for 6 weeks – and this time around, there will be no Jef Holm to stand in his way of love.
Everyone can enjoy a good underdog story.
Though it came as a complete shock to pull Arie out of the woodworks, we can’t say we’re upset about it. If fact, we’re not sure how to feel about it. With Bachelor rumors of Wells, Dean, Eric, and our beloved Peter nailing the leading role… we’re left like a deer in headlights.
Here’s what America had to say about the news…