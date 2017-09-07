Coming to Berlin Raceway: monster truck throwdown and fireworks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The monsters are coming back to Berlin Raceway! Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 9th, 2017 for another amazing show by the Monster Truck Throwdown complete with an amazing display of fireworks after the show.

Come out to see 2-Time World Champion Jim Koehler and Avenger attempt a monster truck backflip, The Original Monster Truck – BIGFOOT, Stone Crusher, Hooked, Over Bored, Brutus, West Michigan’s own Jeremy Hosman and Reckless Drivin and more along with backflippin’ freestyle motocross!

Click here for tickets: http://www.berlinraceway.com/monster-truck-nfa