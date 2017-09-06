WOTV Idol: your shot at an American Idol silver ticket

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – If you’re a secret shower singer, your time is now. Someone from West Michigan could be the next American Idol!

In May, ABC announced they would be bringing back the long-time singing competition, which launched the careers of top selling artists like Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood, and Adam Lambert.

If you think you have what it takes to become the next American Idol, attend our open call:

Media Arts Center – 101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Monday, September 18 th

4pm – 7pm

Contestants must prepare a :30 acapella performance. They will be judged on: (vocal ability 60%), (stage presence 15%),(personality 15%), and (appearance 10%). **Minors need to have a parent present for auditions.

From the pool, our judges will determine who will be invited back to the first live show. Each live show will take place during ArtPrize finale week.

LIVE SHOW #1: Top 10 perform 1 song each

October 4th

Rosa Parks Circle, Grand Rapids

7-8pm

LIVE SHOW #2: Top 5 perform 2 songs each, WINNER ANNOUNCED

October 5th

Rosa Parks Circle, Grand Rapids

7-8pm

Silver ticket presented

This silver ticket will allow our local winner a one-on-one audition with the American Idol Executive Producers in one of the celebrity judge audition cities (to be announced). WOTV 4 will provide transportation cost to the actual IDOL audition.

If the executive producers like the local contestant, they will have a chance of getting in front of the actual celebrity judges and receiving a coveted golden ticket to Hollywood.

LIVE SHOW #3: Winner performs live concert with American Idol’s Matt Giraud

October 6th

Rosa Parks Circle, Grand Rapids

5-7:30pm

Taping for American Idol begins in January 2018 and will premiere on My ABC WOTV 4 in March 2018.

Who can audition?

The American Idol eligibility requirements state that anyone auditioning should be 15-28 years old by June 11, 2017 (which means you must be born on or between June 12, 1988 and June 11, 2002). If you were born before or after this window, you are not eligible to participate this season.

American Idol also states that those auditioning should not have an active management contract and they must be a US citizen.

For a full list of requirements: https://dytcjf6nyxl07.cloudfront.net/151/a2802b/generalAuditionInfo_1.pdf

We can’t wait to see what you’ve got!