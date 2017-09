GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Caleb and Jacob Graves are two boys who spent their entire summer collecting and fundraising money to put towards their passion; helping out the homeless. After a summer of returning pop cans and fundraising, the boys raised $1,579 and donated it to Degage Ministries.

To match their efforts, Peppino’s donated 30 pizzas to degage and together, threw a pizza party for their residents.

