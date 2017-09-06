Dine and Donate: give back with Applebee’s

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Dine to Donate is a fun and easy way for Applebee’s to assist you in raising funds for a cause or organization of your choice. They will provide the restaurant, staff and a Dine to Donate flyer to ensure that your Dine to Donate event is an absolute success. When your friends and family hand in your organization’s Dining to Donate event flyer on the day of the event, 10% of their purchase will be donated directly back to your organization.

>>> Find out more in the video above!

http://teamschostak.com/community-programs/dine-to-donate/