Dancing With the Stars season 25 cast announced: The Property Brothers, Drew Scott and more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – “Dancing with the Stars” is gearing up to celebrate its 25th season, and the new celebrity cast are sparkling up their wardrobe, breaking in their dancing shoes and readying themselves for their first dance on the ballroom floor, as the season kicks off on Monday, September 18, on My ABC WOTV 4. This season’s lineup of celebrity dancers includes a “Shark,” a married couple whose pro partners are also a married couple, a “Pretty Little Liar,” a “Property Brother,” an 80s pop icon, a WWE superstar and a NBA champion, among others.

Additionally, ABC is launching the first-ever official Dancing with the Stars Fantasy League on September 6 on http://dwtsfantasyleague.abc.go.com/home. The game allows players to predict which couple will win the season and take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. Players earn points for correct predictions, and each point is an entry into the grand-prize drawing for a chance to win a trip for four to Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii and other exclusive prizes. Beginning September 19, fans can also play the weekly game to earn more points and chances to win. Each week, players choose three couples they predict will earn the highest scores in that week’s episode(s). Each point the couples earn on the show is another entry towards the Grand Prize and First Prize sweepstakes.

As announced this morning, the celebrities with their professional dance partners heading to the ballroom this season (in alphabetical order) are:

Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe

Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten

Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess

.@derekfisher looks to add the Mirrorball to his five @NBA championships & in @SharnaBurgess he may have found the perfect teammate. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/wzVHiu0aly — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 6, 2017

Drew Scott with Emma Slater

My partner for this season of @DancingABC is the HGTV superstar that is @MrDrewScott!! I'm so excited! Any ideas for team names?? pic.twitter.com/tABHiu2kgQ — Emma Slater (@EmmaSlaterDance) August 30, 2017

Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson

Partners @frankiemuniz and @WitneyCarson are ready to compete for the #DWTS championship in the middle of the dance floor. #DancingOnGMA pic.twitter.com/aovp1cU0Er — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 6, 2017

Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold

The musical magic that is @Jordan_Fisher joins the cast with @lindsayarnold as his partner this season on #DWTS! #DancingOnGMA ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/EJadMUUhsW — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 6, 2017

Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas

Nick Lachey with Peta Murgatroyd

Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev

Fearless! Nikki Bella of @BellaTwins fame trades the squared circle for the dance floor with partner @artemchigvintse this season! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/MhsfjcA9cy — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 6, 2017

Sasha Pieterse with Gleb Savchenko

Terrell Owens with Cheryl Burke

Vanessa Lachey with Maks Chmerkovskiy

From the looks of it, @VanessaLachey & @MaksimC aren't going to let anything, even family, get in the way of winning that Mirrorball! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/5IbBoE63HP — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 6, 2017

Victoria Arlen with Val Chmerkovskiy