GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Millions of people are experiencing chronic hunger across the globe. In East Africa alone — 25.5 million people need food and water. So here in West Michigan, people are running to raise money-including a local grandmother-who is running against her own odds to raise money for people in need.

The World Vision Run happens in Grand Rapids on October 15, 2017. You can cheer Carolyn and her granddaughter on downtown, or click here to donate to her run.