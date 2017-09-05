Shop local: 10 West Michigan boutiques to hit TODAY!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — You’ll find boutique’s and local clothing shops scattered through all of West Michigan. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorites

133 Butler St, Saugatuck, MI 49453

Sophisticated meets casual at Chantal Fashion Apparel. You’ll find outstanding and high quality fashion to fit women of all ages! Chantal’s can add some spice to your wardrobe with their one of a kind designs located right in the middle of Downtown Saugatuck.

413 Phoenix St, South Haven, MI 49090

Crescent Moon is your one-stop-shop for cute apparel and meaningful gifts. They pride themselves on quality pieces but at affordable prices. Their staff is ready to help anyone find just what they need!

269 Center St, South Haven, MI 49090

Davana G prides themselves on being a UNIQUE boutique! They love to find fun and different pieces and assist you in finding that perfect look or outfir. Customers can claim their own style with personal flair and attitude at Davana G.

36 W 8th St, Holland, MI 49423

A mother and daughter team decided to open up the store in March of 1997. Jb and me strives to offer a blend of designer fashion that appeals to women of all ages.They believe in making friendships through fashion and striving to achieve this in their store.

400 State St, St Joseph, MI 49085

Lana’s specializes in designer denim and our knowledgeable staff can help you find that perfect pair to compliment your size and shape! You’ll also find fashionable tops and dresses when browsing through the store. Owner Lana has always used her stores to help unwanted and abused kittens and cats to find forever homes. To date, she has fostered and placed over 300 cats into loving homes.

703 Bagley Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Located in the delightful Gaslight Village in East Grand Rapids, Pink Lemonade specializes in unique gifts for ‘children.home.and her.’ They believe in the art of gift giving and celebrating the little things. They have a variety for everyone– from grandmothers, to mom, baby, or even a bride-to-be.

145 Diamond Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Chic resale shop offering women’s fashions with brand-name labels, plus shoes & accessories. Rock Paper Scissors Consignment Boutique prioritizes their involvement in and financial support of the Uptown community. Any unsold items are donated to New 2 U, a local resale shop.

255 Seminole Rd #103, Muskegon, MI 49444

Sparrow is a women’s clothing boutique that provides a balance of current trends and classic styles at unpretentious prices. They offer a blend of unique apparel and accessories for the modern working woman. Located in Norton Shores, Michigan they take great pride in their talented community. Sparrow supports local artisans whenever possible, and many of their products are made or designed right here in the Mitten.

56 E 8th St, Holland, MI 49423

Spring Sweet is a stylish boutique selling chic women’s apparel & fresh flowers, plus elegant designer wedding gowns in the heart of Downtown Holland. Their selection is ever changing and always growing… quite literally with their wide selections of live plants and beautiful flowers.

134 Butler St, Saugatuck, MI 49453

The welcoming staff at The Brass Anchor Co. is sure to help you find the gift or look you need! The boutique is located Downtown Saugatuck where they sell women’s clothing, accessories, jewelry, cards, home accents, and more.