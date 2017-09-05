Photos: Grand Rapids Bridge Walk 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – More than 1,500 people joined Mayor Bliss, residents and visitors on Labor Day during the Mayor’s Grand Crossings Labor Day Community Bridge Walk.

Grand Crossings participants walked as many as five miles, equivalent of the Mackinac Bridge Walk. Although, the Grand Crossings walkers experienced a special perk over those who participate in Michigan’s northern walk event in that Grand Crossings walkers cross seven different bridges – not just the single Big Mac structure.

The route through downtown also provided spectacular views of the Grand River and the skyline of Grand Rapids.

Find your photos from the walk below.

Grand Rapids Bridge Walk 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Grand Rapids Labor Day community Bridge Walk 2017 covered 6 bridges and 5 miles along the banks of the Grand River.(Michael Buck/WoodTV8) 