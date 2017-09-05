Just released: Flick’s Family Film Festival free movie lineup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Who doesn’t love free, local entertainment? Celebration! Cinema just released their Flick’s Family Film Festival schedule, with a list of free movies this fall. The lineup is family-friendly, featuring movies both parents and children will enjoy.

FREE MOVIES FOR KIDS

Your movie is FREE for kids 12 and under (and only $5 for all other guests)! The fun runs from September 8 – November 2, 2017.

Show times run for multiple shows per day, seven days a week, and varying location. Check your local theatre for show times.

For the full lineup and more information, please visit: https://celebrationcinema.com/flicksfamilyfilmfest

MOVIE SCHEDULE FOR SEPTEMBER & OCTOBER 2017

  • 9/8/17 – The Boss Baby
  • 9/15/17 – Your Name (dubbed/subtitled)
  • 9/22/17 – Smurfs: The Lost Village
  • 9/29/17 – Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
  • 10/6/17 – Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
  • 10/13/17 – Despicable Me 3
  • 10/20/17 – Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature
  • 10/27/17 – The Emoji Movie

